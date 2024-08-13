Jim Harbaugh Will No Longer Serve as Honorary Captain for Michigan's Home Opener
The Michigan Wolverines announced last week that former coach Jim Harbaugh would return to the football program to serve as the honorary captain for the 2024 season opener on Aug. 31 vs. Fresno State.
However, new football coach Sherrone Moore told reporters on Tuesday that Harbaugh will no longer serve as the honorary captain as he doesn't want to leave the Los Angeles Chargers for that period of time ahead of his first season coaching there. Harbaugh called Michigan to let them know of his decision, The Athletic's Austin Meek reported.
Harbaugh coached Michigan up until January of this year. He led the Wolverines to a national title, then accepted the head coaching position with the Chargers to return to the NFL. The Week 1 matchup for Michigan will also serve as a celebration of sorts for the national champions.
The week of Michigan's home opener is technically during an off week for the Chargers, as the team plays a preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 24, then plays their Week 1 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 8.