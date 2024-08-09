SI

Jim Harbaugh Will Serve as Honorary Captain for Michigan's 2024 Season Opener

The Chargers coach will return to familiar territory.

Patrick Andres

Jul 24, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks to the media after the first day of training camp at The Bolt.
Jul 24, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks to the media after the first day of training camp at The Bolt. / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Mere months after his departure for the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is set to return to Michigan.

Harbaugh will serve as the Wolverines' honorary captain when the defending national champions open their season against Fresno State on Aug. 31, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced on Wednesday's episode of the podcast 1 Star Recruits.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him in September," Manuel said. "He's going to be an honorary captain for our first game and I look forward to having him back in Ann Arbor for that game."

The move comes amid considerable uncertainty surrounding the Wolverines' football future, with the NCAA looking into investigations of sign stealing under Harbaugh's regime. On Wednesday, Harbaugh—who left to coach the Chargers on Jan. 24—personally received a four-year show-cause order from the NCAA stemming from a separate case surrounding impermissible pandemic-era contract with recruits.

Michigan won the national championship in 2023, defeating Washington 34-13.

