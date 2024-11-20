Jim McElwain, Coach of the Year in Three Conferences, to Retire From Central Michigan
Central Michigan University's head football coach is calling it a career.
According to the Chippewas' website, Jim McElwain plans to retire at the end of the 2024 season. He's spent the last six seasons on the sidelines in Mount Pleasant.
"My wife Karen and I have cherished every moment of our football journey," McElwain said in a statement. "We want to express our deepest gratitude to the all the players who have welcomed us into their lives, and the incredible coaches and support staff at every stop along the way—it has been a true privilege to work alongside all of them. The lifelong friendships that were created mean the world to us.
"We are especially thankful for our time at Central Michigan. Mount Pleasant and the CMU community hold a special place in our hearts, and we look forward to continuing to be a part of this program and this great community. Thank you for the unwavering support and the unforgettable memories."
McElwain's first NCAA head-coaching job was with Colorado State University from 2012 to '14. He led the Rams to a 22–16 record over three seasons, and after winning the Mountain West Conference's Coach of the Year in 2014, McElwain was hired to become the next head coach at the University of Florida.
While McElwain's time with the Gators ended halfway through a tumultuous 2017 season where he reportedly had a "rather strained" relationship with administration, he did lead Florida to back-to-back nine win seasons in 2015 and '16, winning SEC Coach of the Year in '15.
Following his departure from Gainsville, McElwain spent a season as wide receivers at the University of Michigan under Jim Harbaugh. He officially became Central Michigan's head coach in December, 2018.
Over six seasons, McElwain tallied a 33–35 record with the Chippewas and winning one bowl game (Sun Bowl, 2021). He was named the MAC Coach of the Year in 2019.
While NCAA is currently investigating McElwain as a part of the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal at Michigan, ESPN's Chris Low is reporting that his decision to retire, "was his own and he plans to stay involved with Central Michigan in some capacity."