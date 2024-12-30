Jim Mora Threatens Coaches Tampering With UConn Players in Heated Social Media Post
Connecticut Huskies head coach Jim Mora took to social media Monday morning to express his disdain for other coaches and schools who have tampered with his players the past few days, breaking NCAA rules.
Mora and his UConn squad are fresh off a 27-14 victory over North Carolina in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 28. He led UConn to a 9-4 finish and will now work to build off the momentum heading into next season. The first task is keeping players in the building, as Mora posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account Monday.
"A simple note to the schools and coaches that have blatantly broken rules by tampering with our players in the last 24 hours," Mora wrote. "We do know who you are, we will pursue all avenues to hold you accountable. We are excited that we’ve built a program where coaches have to cheat to beat us and we will protect that program. Think hard before you tamper with our players."
He then got to work even further in his replies, where he mentioned a will to expose any programs or coaches who breach NCAA rules and tamper with UConn players.
The same day as Connecticut's Fenway Bowl victory, Mora and the school came to terms on a contract extension that gives the coach a raise to $2.5 million per year and ties him to the program through the 2028 season according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
The winter deadline to enter the transfer portal closed on Dec. 28, although there are a handful of exceptions. Shortly after the bowl game win and signing a new deal, Mora is back to work, this time calling out potential tampering with his players.