JMU Quarterback Earned Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty for One Wild Flop
James Madison beat the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, 30-7. JMU quarterback Alonza Barnett III with 219 yards and two touchdowns passing to go along with 89 rushing yards. He also committed one of the most egregious flops in NCAA history.
After a JMU first down in the fourth quarter Barnett had some words with Charlotte's Dre Butler. Butler shoved Barnett and he went flying. He threw his arms up and fell down and rolled over backwards. Then he threw his body again before lineman Joseph Simmons came over to do chest compressions.
The full clip really puts Barnett's acrobatics in perspective as it is revealed that he was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, which offset Butler's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. It's unclear if it was for instigating the incident or because of the egregious flop, but either way it was deserved.
James Madison's next game is against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs next Saturday. Tune into ESPN+ to see if Barnett has recovered by then.