Joel Klatt Defends Dismal CFP Opening Weekend With Question About NFL Playoffs
The first four College Football Playoff games are in the books and, well, they made for some pretty rough viewing as none of them were really that close with all four home teams rolling to victories.
The blowouts led to lots of fans sounding off about the new 12-team format and whether or not the right teams got into the field. Others questioned if the first round games should have been played at neutral sites, which probably wouldn't have led to much different outcomes.
While most fans were bummed out by what they saw, Fox Sports' lead analyst Joel Klatt stuck up for how things played out in the opening weekend. He pointed out that last year's NFL wild-card playoff weekend had four games with an average point differential of 17.3 and compared that to the 19.2 point differential from the four CFP games. He then asked if the NFL playoffs should be blown up.
Fans had mixed reactions to Klatt's tweet:
Hopefully the quarterfinal games, which will be held on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, are much better.