Joey Chestnut Downs 21 Pounds of Shrimp Cocktail Ahead of Big Ten Title Game
Before Penn State and Oregon took the field in Indianapolis on Saturday to determine which team would take home the Big Ten title, another top athlete took the stage.
Joey Chestnut, the GOAT of competitive eating, was in town to take part in St. Elmo’s Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship, and he was not going to go home a loser.
While St. Elmo’s shrimp cocktail is infamous for the heat provided by its horseradish, Chestnut was unfazed, chowing down on a a whopping 21 pounds of shrimp cocktail en route to the title and setting a new world record in the process.
Is there such a thing as second-hand heartburn? Asking for a friend.
While the competitive eating looked absolutely uncomfortable, according to Chestnut, the post-game processing for the event isn’t that bad.
“The horseradish is intense,” Chestnut told the Indianapolis Recorder before the event. “It’s almost painful. It makes you cry, and it’s a feeling you don’t get with hot dogs. But it’s one of the easier contests to recover from because shrimp is pretty clean and healthy.”
We’re going to have to take your word on that one Joey.