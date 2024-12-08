Joey Galloway Passionately Defends CFP Selection Committee Viewing Habits
The College Football Playoff is set. The teams and matchups were announced on Sunday afternoon and everyone had an opinion about who made it, who was left out and where they'll play.
On ESPN's Selection Show,Booger McFarland talked about all the factors that went into the committee's decisions before saying that they might need to focus more on the eye test.
"It's always going to be imbalance," said McFarland. "That's why the committee has to sit there with the coaches on that committee and watch these games and pay attention to how these teams play."
That's when Joey Galloway stepped in to defend the viewing habits of the committee and pass some judgement on media members who suggest they aren't watching the games.
"Don't make it sound like they don't," said Galloway. "And I hate when we do that. I hate when we make it sound like the committee is not sitting there watching the games the same as we are. And they have opinions the same as we do. But we get on this show, it just makes it sound like you guys should watch the games. That's what they do. They watch the games."
Galloway's Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Dec. 21 (8 p.m. ET) in the first round of the College Football Playoff.