ESPN Analyst Had Harsh Take on Strategy to Stop Oklahoma QB John Mateer
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer is back on the field today just a little more than two weeks after having surgery on his throwing hand.
It’s understandable that Mateer would be eager to get back onto the field this week, as the Sooners are taking on Texas in the annual Red River Rivalry game, but his quick return also means he has a clear target for the Longhorns defense painted right on him.
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said what the Texas defense was already thinking just a few minutes before kickoff from the Cotton Bowl. “That’s a thumb and a hand I would be looking to step on,” McFarland said as the broadcast went to commercial.
While it could be seen as a bit gauche for McFarland to lay things out so plainly, he’s not exactly wrong that the Texas defense would be looking for any and every edge to slow down Mateer and the Oklahoma offense.
Fans were split on McFarland’s maybe-a-bit-too-honest analysis.
As it turns out, Mateer’s hand would become a factor before the game was over. Just before halftime, the broadcast reported that Mateer was bleeding a bit around his thumb wrap after it was struck by a helmet. Despite the setback, Mateer did not miss a snap.
