John Mateer Shouts Out Surgeon Feted by Oklahoma Fans After Successful Hand Procedure
A week ago, Dr. Steven Shin was an ordinary hand surgeon (albeit one of the best in the world in his field). Now, thanks to the magic of college football, he is a cult hero in Norman, Okla.
On Thursday, Dr. Shin operated on Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer—an early Heisman contender this season who reportedly broke a bone in his right hand during the Sooners' 24–17 win over Auburn Saturday. Mateer took to social media afterward to reveal the procedure's success and thank Dr. Shin for his efforts.
"Thank God for a successful procedure," Mateer wrote. "Dr. Shin is the GOAT. BOOMER SOONER!!"
Mateer's message follows a week where Sooner fans had fun with Dr. Shin's formidable reputation, hyping him up ahead of the quarterback's surgery. Fans went so far as to Photoshop him hitting Oklahoma's "Play Like a Champion Today" banner and driving the Sooner Schooner.
Oklahoma is currently 4–0 and ranked No. 7 in the country; the Sooners will host Kent State on Oct. 4 before a much-anticipated showdown with Texas.
