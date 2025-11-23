SI

Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend, Says She Plans to Sue Pablo Torre

Hudson made the announcement on Instagram.

Ryan Phillips

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors.
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jordon Hudson claims she is suing Pablo Torre.

On Sunday, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend took to her Instagram account to announce she was going after the prominent podcaster who has dedicated several episodes to her relationship with the six-time Super Bowl champion.

The Instagram post is below.

Belichick and the 24-year-old Hudson have been dating since 2023.

In May, during an episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, Torre reported that Hudson had been banned from North Carolina’s football facilities. Additionally, a member of Belichick’s family said there was “deep worry” over the relationship.

In the Instagram picture, Hudson has an all-access pass for North Carolina, which would imply she is not currently banned by the program.

It’s unclear what Hudson would sue Torre for. He replied to the threat on X:

The Tar Heels are 4-7 in Belichick’s first season as the team’s head coach. They have lost two in a row and fell to Duke 32-25 on Saturday. Since he was hired in December of 2024, the 73-year-old’s relationship with Hudson has made consistent headlines as he has attempted to build a program in Chapel Hill.

We’ll see what the next turn in this saga will be.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/College Football