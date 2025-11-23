Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend, Says She Plans to Sue Pablo Torre
Jordon Hudson claims she is suing Pablo Torre.
On Sunday, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend took to her Instagram account to announce she was going after the prominent podcaster who has dedicated several episodes to her relationship with the six-time Super Bowl champion.
The Instagram post is below.
Belichick and the 24-year-old Hudson have been dating since 2023.
In May, during an episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, Torre reported that Hudson had been banned from North Carolina’s football facilities. Additionally, a member of Belichick’s family said there was “deep worry” over the relationship.
In the Instagram picture, Hudson has an all-access pass for North Carolina, which would imply she is not currently banned by the program.
It’s unclear what Hudson would sue Torre for. He replied to the threat on X:
The Tar Heels are 4-7 in Belichick’s first season as the team’s head coach. They have lost two in a row and fell to Duke 32-25 on Saturday. Since he was hired in December of 2024, the 73-year-old’s relationship with Hudson has made consistent headlines as he has attempted to build a program in Chapel Hill.
We’ll see what the next turn in this saga will be.