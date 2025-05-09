SI

UNC Reportedly Banned Bill Belichick's Girlfriend From Football Facilities

Jordon Hudson is no longer permitted at Tar Heels football facilities, reports Pablo Torre.

Liam McKeone

Belichick and Jordon Hudson have become a package deal at UNC.
Belichick and Jordon Hudson have become a package deal at UNC. / Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The relationship between Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has become a rather significant headline in recent weeks thanks to an uncomfortable, viral CBS interview the head coach did to promote his new book. A new report on Friday suggests the university is tired of the story.

In his latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, Pablo Torre reported that North Carolina had banned Hudson from football facilities. The 24-year-old former cheerleader has become a public and active part of Belichick's life in the last six months, but according to Torre's sources, the Tar Heels don't want her on football team property.

"Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there has been a decision, it was made last week, by the higher-ups inside the athletic department that have hired Bill Belichick to be the highest-paid public employee, not just coach, in the state of North Carolina at $10 million a year," Torre said. "And that decision was that Jordon Hudson is no longer allowed in the football building. She is not allowed on the football field. Quote, 'Don't think you'll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward.'"

As former New England Patriot and Belichick pupil Julian Edelman pointed out recently, it's quite something to see the longtime head coach creating off-field distractions for his team. His mantra has long been that whatever happens outside the football facilities cannot be afforded attention and anybody who caused such distractions was usually on their way out the door in short order. Yet, it seems Belichick's personal life has become a distraction so large that his bosses reportedly banned his girlfriend from his place of work.

A few hours after Torre's report, North Carolina issued a statement denying that Hudson had been banned.

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities," the university said. "Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University."

The Tar Heels' season will begin on September 1 against TCU—plenty of time for even more to emerge around this story.

