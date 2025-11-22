Josh Allen Had the Coldest Line During His Wyoming Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Bills quarterback Josh Allen returned to his alma mater Saturday to have his No. 17 jersey retired, becoming the first Wyoming football player to receive the honor.
The Cowboys took on Nevada, falling to the Wolf Pack 13-7 as Wyoming dropped to 4-7 on the season. Nevertheless, Allen’s homecoming brought reason to celebrate as last year’s NFL MVP was honored. He spoke to the crowd during the ceremony, using the speech as an opportunity to take a fun stab at his school’s bitter rival Colorado State.
“The fans and the support here in Wyoming, I am so blessed to represent this university and this beautiful state,” Allen said into the microphone at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., Saturday. “I love you guys. Thank you, god bless, go Pokes.
“And it will always suck to be a CSU Ram.”
Wyoming and Colorado State play in the Border War for the Bronze Boot trophy each year. Colorado State leads the all-time series 60-52-5, but Wyoming has won eight of the last 10 meetings, including wins in Allen’s two seasons as the Cowboys’ starter.
Allen and the Bills are on a mini-bye week after they fell to the Texans in Thursday Night Football this week. Houston’s defense sacked him eight times, the most he’s ever taken in a single game. At least he was still able to poke some fun after the difficult game.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.