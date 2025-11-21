Josh Allen Reacts to Being Sacked a Record Eight Times in Bills’ Loss to Texans
Thursday night’s Bills–Texans matchup was a tough game for Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, to say the least. Houston won 23–19 despite the Bills’ attempt to make a comeback in the final minute of the game.
Throughout the contest, Allen got pretty banged up. He took a total of eight sacks—the most he’s ever taken in a single game.
Six different Texans defensive players were able to bring Allen down to the ground to stop offensive plays. Will Anderson Jr. led the charge with 2.5 recorded sacks, followed by Danielle Hunter’s two sacks, while Derek Barnett, Tim Settle Jr. and Henry To’oTo’o all recorded one sack apiece and Mario Edwards Jr. had 0.5 sacks.
Allen talked about the sacks in his postgame press conference. He took some of the blame for ending up on the turf so often Thursday night.
“It’s not fun, I ran into a couple myself,” Allen said. “I gotta be better at throwing the ball away and living to see another down. ... Too many times I was going backwards, and I gotta get better at that.”
The Texans now have 33 sacks through 11 games, which puts them tied for third with the Steelers across the league. On the other hand, Allen had been sacked 20 times heading into Thursday night’s game, and now that total goes up to 28, which is now the fifth most for an NFL quarterback this season.
On top of totaling eight sacks, the Texans defense also recorded 12 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Phew, a rough outing for the Bills’ offensive line.
Buffalo will definitely need to focus on improving the offensive line this upcoming week. The Bills can’t risk losing the reigning MVP to an injury because of a sack or other quarterback hit, especially if they want to make a long playoff run.