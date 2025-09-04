SI

Josh Allen to Receive Unprecedented Honor From His Alma Mater During CFB Season

The Bills quarterback will get to see his jersey retired at his alma mater, Wyoming, in November.

Kristen Wong

Josh Allen's alma mater, Wyoming, plans to retire his jersey in a ceremony this fall.
Josh Allen's alma mater, Wyoming, plans to retire his jersey in a ceremony this fall. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is returning to Laramie, Wyo. this fall for his jersey retirement ceremony, the program announced Thursday.

Allen will be the first Cowboy in school history to have his jersey, No. 17, retired. The ceremony will take place at halftime during Wyoming's final home game of the season against Nevada at War Memorial Stadium on Nov. 22.

Wyoming put together a sweet video to honor Allen ahead of the big event and wrote in the caption: "17 coming home."

Allen, the NFL's reigning MVP, played three years at Wyoming and started two. In those two years, Allen threw for 5,015 yards and 44 touchdowns while adding 727 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. He helped lead the Cowboys to two straight eight-win campaigns, two bowl games (where he went 1–1) and was a two-time team captain in his college career.

"It is going to be a big day in the history of Wyoming Football," Wyoming AD Tom Burman said in a statement. "Josh is the most high-profile ambassador the University of Wyoming has ever had. The National Football League is the most visible sports enterprise in history, and he is the best player in that league and that is pretty amazing in itself."

