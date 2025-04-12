Josh Heupel Reacts to Nico Iamaleava's Departure From Tennessee
In 2024, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and quarterback Nico Iamaleava helped the Volunteers make history. Just as the program once figured into the BCS's first national championship matchup in 1998, Tennessee made the first College Football Playoff of the 12-team era.
The euphoria of the Volunteers' accomplishment, however, wore off quickly. Tennessee lost 42–17 to Ohio State in the first round, and now Iamaleava appears to have bolted over an NIL dispute.
As the Volunteers readied for their spring game Saturday, Heupel addressed Iamaleava's apparent departure with Tennessee's radio announcers. The coach projected calm about the entire saga.
"It’s the state of college football," Heupel said. "At the end of the day, no one is ever bigger than the program. That includes me, too."
The extreme laissez-faire nature of 2020s college football—born from repeated NCAA court losses as judge after judge has shredded the organization's definition of "amateurism"—has attracted widespread criticism. Many coaches, Heupel included, seem to have made an uneasy peace with it—and thrived accordingly.
The Volunteers are scheduled to open their season on Aug. 30 against Syracuse.