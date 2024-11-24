SI

Kansas Punter's Family Flies From Australia for Game, Only for Jayhawks Not to Punt

Don't worry, it's only a 31-hour flight back.

Damon Greaves during No. 19 Kansas's 49–36 win over UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26, 2023.
If Kansas punter Damon Greaves's family had come for any of the Jayhawks' last nine games, they would've been fine. They would've seen Greaves do his thing. They would've gone home happy.

On Saturday against No. 16 Colorado, however, Greaves—in front of his family, via Max Olson of The Athletic—did not punt for the first time since Kansas's opener against Lindenwood on Aug. 29. The machine-like Jayhawks dominated the Buffaloes in a 37–21 game that saw Kansas gain 520 yards of total offense in Kansas City.

This would be a minor issue if Greaves's family were from nearby. Greaves's family is not from nearby. Greaves's family is from Australia.

"I'm from Australia, the best place on Earth," the punter proudly says in his bio on the Jayhawks' website.

As if this story could not get any more humorously heartbreaking, Greaves is from the remote city of Busselton in Western Australia. A Google Flights search says that a flight from Kansas City to Busselton takes about 31 hours and costs $3,500.

The Greaves clan got to see a victory for Kansas—but at what cost?

