Keegan-Michael Key Hilariously Reacts to College Football's Most Interesting Names
Move over Hingle McCringleberry, you have company.
The renowned comedian, actor and writer Keegan-Michael Key joined the College Football Playoff Kickoff Show on TNT before Penn State and SMU met in Happy Valley for their first-round matchup. Key, a Penn State fan and James Franklin doppelgänger, was asked to recall a famous skit from his hilarious sketch show Key & Peele, created with Jordan Peele.
The sketch, titled East/West College Bowl, mimics player introductions in a football broadcast where the player's names gradually get more and more outlandish. Queue the Hingle McCringleberry and Tyroil Smoochie-Wallace lore.
During Key's appearance to discuss the Nittany Lions in advance of their first game in the inaugural 12-team CFP, the TNT crew needed Key's thoughts on the best names in college football currently.
Rice defensive back Moh Bility and UL Monroe quarterback General Booty were brought on screen as finalists for the best name in college football to plenty of laughter from Key.
"Just for the sheer cleverness of the name Moh Bility," Key said when asked which of the two names he liked better. "I like the 'H' too, I think the 'H' mixes it up a little bit. First of all, if you're going to name your kid General, he better succeed, right?"
The winner between No. 6 Penn State and No. 11 SMU advances to the quarterfinals to play No. 3 Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET.