Kenny Dillingham Has Perfect Reason for ASU Opening Spring Football Practice to Public
Expectations are sky high in Tempe, Ariz. after Kenny Dillingham led the Arizona State Sun Devils to an 11–3 record, a Big 12 Championship and their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2024.
Despite a loss to Texas in the Peach Bowl, the 34-year-old coach displayed great poise and maturity throughout his second year at the helm. Now, heading into year three, he's changing things up at Sun Devils spring practice by opening their sessions to the public. Dillingham explained why on Thursday, and gave the perfect answer:
"There's a reason you guys are out here other than to get you guys content..." he told the assembled ASU media. "Things are getting filmed. Have a day off. Lose in a one-on-one rep. It's going on social media. You can't just take a day off, because everybody's going to see it. You can't just sit out a rep. And in today's day and age, you need as many things that can motivate guys."
"Guys gotta know there's pressure on them always in practice," Dillingham continued. "Practice cannot become complacent. It has to be like a game. So having 1,000 fans out here on the field watching, cheering, it just gets the energy level up. It puts the pressure on a little bit [for] some of the younger guys. ... It's what we're trying to create every day in practice, just a little bit on steroids."
A football guy through and through.
The Sun Devils—sans star running back Cam Skattebo, who is headed to the NFL—will open up their 2025 season against Northern Arizona on August 30 from ASU's Mountain America Stadium.