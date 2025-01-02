SI

Cam Skattebo Received Major Peach Bowl Honor Despite Arizona State Loss to Texas

Skattebo racked up over 250 total yards in Arizona State's 39-31 loss to the Longhorns.

Mike Kadlick

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo gave it his all in the Sun Devils' 39-31 College Football Playoff loss to Texas on New Year's Eve.

Over four quarters and overtime of the 2024-25 Peach Bowl, the 22-year-old racked up 284 total yards—143 rushing, 99 receiving, and 42 passing—two rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown, and a two-point conversion. A valiant effort.

Skattebo's performance was so great that despite being on the losing end of the game, he was named the Offensive MVP of the Peach Bowl:

It's the first time in 26 years that a member of the losing team has won the game's Offensive MVP award.

"We've never had a puke award," a representative from the bowl game joked during ASU's post-game presser. "But no this is—in 26 years we've never been able to do this. With about seven minutes left, the media voted Skat as the MVP—the offensive MVP of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl."

While Skattebo surely would have preferred to advance in the College Football Playoff, it's pretty cool consolation prize for one of the nation's top running backs.

