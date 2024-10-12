Kenny Dillingham Celebrated Arizona State's Upset Win With Fans in Epic Interview
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham had what may be one of the greatest and most entertaining postgame interviews in recent memory following the Sun Devils' stunning, 27-19 upset victory over the No. 16-ranked Utah Utes on Friday night.
As the supercharged Sun Devils' fanbase stormed the field at Mountain America Stadium, Dillingham remained on the gridiron for his postgame interview with ESPN.
When Dillingham, a native of Phoenix, was asked what the moment of seeing fans storm the field was like, he delivered a memorable answer before beginning to celebrate with the Sun Devils' mob, which he eventually disappeared into.
"It's kind of crazy. I was one of these guys. I was doing this," Dillingham said, as he began to bounce up and down in unison with the excited Arizona State fans.
Dillingham, who was as energized as a person who downed three straight Red Bull energy drinks, brought an excitement and enthusiasm to the postgame interview that was a welcome change from the average coach's cliche-filled answers delivered in a boring monotone.
And Dillingham has certainly brought that same energy to the Sun Devils' program, which, in its second season under the coach, is poised for its best season in years sitting at 5-1 through six games played.