Kirby Smart's Gesture to Brent Key After Georgia-Georgia Tech Game Was Pure Class
No. 7 Georgia survived the mother of all scares vs. Georgia Tech on Friday, as the Bulldogs defeated the Yellow Jackets 44-42 in eight overtimes at Sanford Stadium, keeping its College Football Playoff hopes alive while denying the Yellow Jackets an upset in heartbreaking fashion.
After the game, a clearly-emotional Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key approached Georgia coach Kirby Smart for the traditional postgame handshake. But this moment was far from ordinary.
Smart pulled Key in for a long embrace, and the two coaches shared some words in a moment that personified true class and sportsmanship.
Here's video of the moment, courtesy of Maria Martin of 11Alive News.
If it wasn't already apparent, it's clear now just how much respect Smart and Key have for each other. And Smart, who has been on the winning side plenty of times since he was named coach of the Bulldogs in December of 2015, demonstrated how to be the victor with consideration for the emotions of the human being on the other side.