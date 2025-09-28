Kirby Smart Had Testy Response to Question About 1-7 Record vs. Alabama
Once again, Alabama has taken down Georgia.
On Saturday, Alabama quickly jumped out to a 14-0 lead over Georgia, but the Bulldogs responded with a 38-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gunner Stockton. Alabama took a 24-14 lead by halftime, but failed to score a single point in the second half of the game. Even so, Georgia couldn't come back.
Georgia scored on a touchdown run midway through the third quarter, but Alabama's defense prevented them from recording another touchdown. They even stuffed the Bulldogs on fourth down in the final quarter when Georgia opted to go for the conversion rather than attempt what could have been a game-tying field goal.
The Crimson Tide's defeat of the Bulldogs in Georgia on Saturday night marked Alabama's third straight win over Georgia and also ended their 33-game winning streak at home. Alabama has won nine of their last 10 games against Georgia, with their lone loss to the Bulldogs in that span coming in the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship game. Since leaving Alabama to become the head coach of Georgia, Kirby Smart is just 1-7 against the Crimson Tide.
Smart was asked about his record against Alabama after the game, and if he's worried this loss will linger when they take on the Crimson Tide next year.
Smart retorted, "I mean, what's everybody else's record against 'em? You got it? I don't either. I don't lose sleep over that because those games have been championship-caliber games. Even when we play in the regular season, I just saw 25 scouts out there. They're all there to watch these teams play. That's not gonna affect me. I'm gonna be happy and go lucky if our team comes back and plays well. Next year won't have anything to do with this year."
Kirby also said during his presser, "My record against Alabama has nothing to do with this game."
While Kirby might not be concerned about their losses to Alabama, this narrative will certainly follow him and the team, especially when they face the Crimson Tide again in 2026. For now though, Smart is turning his attention to next week, when his Bulldogs will face 2-2 Kentucky.