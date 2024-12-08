SI

Kirby Smart Needles Greg Sankey Over Georgia's Schedule While Celebrating SEC Title

The Bulldogs coach razzed the league commissioner to his face.

Patrick Andres

Kirby Smart after No. 5 Georgia's 22–19 overtime win over No. 2 Texas in the SEC championship on Dec. 7, 2024.
Kirby Smart after No. 5 Georgia's 22–19 overtime win over No. 2 Texas in the SEC championship on Dec. 7, 2024. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Of all the changes that have afflicted college football in the 21st century—for good or for ill—the rise of the celebrity conference commissioner has to rank near the bottom.

There have been well-known conference commissioners in the past—SEC boss Roy Kramer won a degree of notoriety for masterminding the BCS, for instance—but the modern league leader has sought to achieve a kind of sports-tech-bro fame. On Saturday, then, Georgia coach Kirby Smart struck a blow for sanity by cutting SEC commissioner Greg Sankey down to size over the Bulldogs' arduous 2024 schedule.

After No. 5 Georgia topped No. 2 Texas 22–19 to win the conference title, ESPN's Laura Rutledge asked what the Bulldogs' presumptive bye meant to them.

"It means rest for a team that Greg Sankey and his staff sent on the road all year long!" Smart exclaimed.

Petty? Yes. Water under the bridge, given Georgia ultimately overcame road losses to Ole Miss and Alabama? Also yes.

However, given the quasi-anticompetitive posturing of Sankey and his peers, hearing Smart give him the business over a complaint coaches have had since 1869 almost scanned as a breath of fresh air.

