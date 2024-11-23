Kirk Herbstreit's Dog, Peter, Looks Right at Home on the Set of 'College GameDay'
Kirk Herbstreit's late dog, Ben, became an internet sensation over the last year as he traveled alongside his owner from Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football to ESPN's College GameDay throughout the football season.
Herbstreit documented his trips with Ben on social media, and fans became enamored with his fun-loving, easy-going personality as he lay alongside Kirk at the desk or in the booth. The 10-year-old golden retriever was even given a media credential at several stadiums along the way.
Ben unfortunately passed away earlier this month after a battle with cancer, but that doesn't mean Herbstreit's now on the road alone. He's since called upon his younger dog, Peter, to be his travel companion—and he's already fitting right in.
ESPN's College GameDay captured the above photo on Saturday morning of Peter as he sprawled out on set as they interviewed Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. GameDay is in Columbus, Ohio this weekend for the No. 2 Buckeyes' 12 p.m. EST kickoff against the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers.
Peter looks incredibly comfortable, and right at home. Ben would be proud.