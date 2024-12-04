SI

Kirk Herbstreit Shares Heartfelt Letter Joe Biden Sent Him Honoring Late Dog Ben

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit walks his dog Ben before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship.
Kirk Herbstreit's late dog Ben captured the hearts of football fans in recent years, having traveled across the country alongside the college football analyst. It seems that Ben had some fans in the White House, too.

On Wednesday, Herbstreit took to social media to share a heartfelt letter he received from President Joe Biden, who shared his admiration for and paid tribute to Ben.

"Dear Kirk, I was so sorry to hear about the loss of your beloved Ben. Ben brought so much comfort and unconditional love to millions of Americans across our Nation. In your most joyful moments and grief-stricken days, he was there, sensitive to every unspoken feeling and emotion.

"I know what it's like to lose a beloved pet, and I hope you can find some comfort in cherishing the beautiful memories you shared with Ben. He was a good boy," wrote Biden in the letter, dated Nov. 22, 2024."

Ben, a golden retriever and possibly the most adored dog in the entire country, passed away in November at the age of 10 after a battle with cancer. Herbstreit has received an outpour of support from football fans and organizations since Ben's passing, including from President Biden and those at the White House.

