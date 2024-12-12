Kliff Kingsbury Raises Serious Doubts About Bill Belichick As a College Football Coach
While a lot of the football world has been on board with Bill Belichick switching over to college football from the NFL by taking the North Carolina job, he has at least one notable doubter: Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Kingsbury is someone who's done the opposite switch from college football to the NFL, so he knows what it's like to coach in both environments. First of all, Kingsbury admitted he won't believe Belichick is UNC's new coach until he sees it.
"I will have to see him on the sidelines to believe that's happening," Kingsbury said Thursday. "We'll see how the NFL job search goes and all that."
But, there's one major concern Kingsbury has when it comes to Belichick coaching in the college atmosphere: recruiting.
"I don't see my man going into any home visits or doing cocktail hours after the visit. I just don't. Maybe he'll set up like an NFL deal," Kingsbury continued.
Although UNC's new GM, longtime NFL executive Michael Lombardi, said on Thursday that the team is open to speaking with players in the transfer portal, time will tell how Belichick will approach recruiting, something that will be new to the 72-year-old. This is something his former player Rob Gronkowski expressed worry for a few days before the news dropped, too.
It will likely take some big adjusting for Belichick as he's never worked in college football before. And, even if he had, the landscape has changed a lot with the transfer portal and NIL in recent years. We'll see how the six-time Super Bowl winning head coach does next season.