Kurt Warner's Son, QB E.J. Warner, to Enter Transfer Portal for Second Time
Shedeur Sanders isn't the only son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer plying his wares in college football. E.J. Warner, the son of two-time NFL MVP Kurt Warner, has been the starter for Temple and Rice, and will be moving on to a third program after Rice's recent coaching change.
The program fired Mike Bloomgren after six seasons, in which he posted a 24–52 record and led the Owls to two bowl games. He has been replaced by Scott Abell, the coach at Davidson since 2018, who employs a run-heavy spread-option attack that isn't an ideal fit for Warner, a pro-style passer.
"I want to say thank you to Coach [Mike Bloomgren], Coach [Marques Tuiasosopo] and Rice for giving me an opportunity to play for this great university and to build lasting friendships on and off the field," Warner said in his statement announcing the move.
"I also want to wish coach Abell well as he looks to take the program to the next level. Due to the scheme and philosophy change, I will be entering the transfer portal in hopes of finding the best fit for my final year of eligiblity."
Warner is an experienced college player with 32 games under his belt. He threw for 2,710 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interception at Rice in 2024, after topping 3,000 yards in both of his seasons as the starter at Temple.
The Phoenix native entered the transfer portal on Nov. 28, 2023 after spending two seasons with the Philadelphia-based program. Exactly 53 weeks later, he'll make one more move ahead of his senior season. Time will tell whether Kennesaw State or FAU gets involved, or if Warner will play for a non-Owls program in 2025.