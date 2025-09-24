Lane Kiffin's Daughter Shared Sweet Way She Convinced Dad to Stay at Ole Miss
Shortly after Lane Kiffin turned around Ole Miss, transforming them from a 4-8 team before he arrived to a 10-3 squad just two years later, he began receiving interest from other programs.
As Kiffin mulled the opportunity to leave Ole Miss for a more highly-esteemed program, his daughter, Landry, stepped in. After Kiffin was fired from USC in 2013, Landry and her two siblings remained in Los Angeles and didn't move with their dad when he became an assistant coach at Alabama or the head coach at Florida Atlantic. They would visit, but otherwise lived with their mom.
In 2022, Landry moved in with her dad in Oxford and attended her senior year of high school there, only to find out he was considering heading to another program.
"I had just moved here, now you're gonna go somewhere else?" Landry said in a preview clip of 'E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin.' "I don't wanna go move somewhere else, I like it here. Me and my friends, we made this slideshow collage to a song we knew he would find sad and just really re-think his decision. We came into the office and then set it up on a movie projector screen and we were like, 'We have something to show you. Come in here.' Then he sat down and we played it and he was crying. After that he told us he was gonna stay, so, it worked."
"Sometimes you need your kids to point some things out to you and remind you of some things. That was very impactful," Kiffin said. "I'm not saying I was going, I don't know that, I was deciding, but that made the decision for me."
Kiffin has remained at Ole Miss since, and Landry now attends college there. The Rebels, off to a 4-0 start in 2025, continue to perform well under Kiffin, but perhaps more importantly, him staying at Ole Miss has given much of his family the opportunity to reunite once again.