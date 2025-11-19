Lane Kiffin Had Coy Answers When Pressed About His Future With Ole Miss
There are more questions than ever surrounding Lane Kiffin and his coaching future, but Kiffin is offering few answers.
After turning Ole Miss into a contender in recent years, Kiffin has been viewed as a top candidate for the Florida and LSU coaching vacancies since they fired their coaches midseason. Those views only escalated in recent days when reports surfaced that Kiffin’s family visited Gainesville, Fla. and was later flown via private jet to visit Baton Rouge in the last few days.
Along with those reports, it was reported earlier this week that Ole Miss gave Kiffin an ultimatum to decide on his future before the team’s final game of the season on Nov. 28 against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. Kiffin denied that reporting during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, reporters asked Kiffin tougher questions about his future during the SEC coaches teleconference. He continued to evade them like a pro.
Amid the report about the ultimatum, Kiffin was asked whether he expects to coach in the Egg Bowl. He responded, "Why would I not expect to coach next week? … We're game planning, we just practiced. I don't even understand how that would happen,” via Chris Vannini of The Athletic.
Kiffin also said he wouldn’t address the report that he spoke with Lousiana governor Jeff Landry, who has had a hand in LSU’s decision-making in the coaching change. Landry himself denied the report, via ESPN Baton Rouge radio host Matt Moscona.
Kiffin noted on multiple occasions that he is not speaking on other coaching jobs, including when asked about the reports of his family visiting Baton Rouge and Gainesville. “I'm not getting into any speculation or stories of things that are having to do with other jobs,” he said, via The Daily Advertiser.
While Steve Sarkisian has flat-out denied rumors of him leaving Texas and coaches like Mike Elko, Matt Rhule and Curt Cignetti have signed extensions with their programs to signal they are staying put, Kiffin has instead left his future up in the air as he deflects questions like he’s playing dodgeball.
Kiffin has wanted to keep the focus on Ole Miss and his players, but with his unwillingness to decide on his future, he’s simply become a distraction to the tremendous season the Rebels are having.