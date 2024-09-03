Lane Kiffin Hilariously Trolled Brian Kelly Over His Tantrum After LSU’s Loss
Lane Kiffin is already in midseason form on social media.
On Tuesday, the Ole Miss head coach took to X (formerly Twitter) to troll LSU head coach Brian Kelly and people are loving it.
Kelly launched into a tantrum on Sunday after his Tigers suffered a season-opening 27-20 loss to USC in Las Vegas. As Kelly broke down the game, he angrily slammed the table and sent a bottle of water flying.
A social media user screenshotted Kelly with an angry face and the bottle in mid-air and said, "The only appropriate way to look at a bottle of Dasani." Kiffin saw it and sprung into action.
He quote-tweeted the photo and said, "Maybe you just need a @CokeZero and a [smiling emoji] @CoachBrianKelly #LoveCoke" and added two heart emojis.
Please never change, Lane.
Here's the full video from Kelly's tirade.
Kelly has now dropped all three of his season-openers while the head coach at LSU., as the Tigers lost to Florida State to open both 2022 and 2023. They were favored to beat USC but could only manage to score 20 points, and allowed new Trojans quarterback Miller Moss to throw for 378 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
Meanwhile, Kiffin's Rebels opened the season with a 76-0 win over Furman.
Kiffin and Kelly will face off when Ole Miss visits LSU on October 12.