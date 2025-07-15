Lane Kiffin Had Strong Message About Nick Saban Possibly Returning to Coaching
The legendary Nick Saban enjoyed his first year of retirement last season from the comfy confines of ESPN's College GameDay set instead of stalking the sidelines at Alabama where he spent 17 seasons before calling it a career.
That coaching career, however, might still have some life in it as former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy said on Monday that he heard from a very good source that Saban is "not done coaching."
The 73-year-old Saban, who won seven national titles during his college coaching days, hasn't said a word yet about those rumors, but one of his former assistants, Lane Kiffin, was asked about it at SEC media day on Monday and he didn't hold back, saying it would be a "waste" if Saban didn't come back.
"I wouldn't be surprised. I kind of thought it would happen after one year," said Kiffin, who is entering his sixth season as the head coach at Ole Miss. "And I say just because of even seeing recent stuff with him, and talking with him on the phone—first off I have no knowledge that he’s coming back, I don’t think anybody does—he’s so sharp still. I almost feel like it’s a waste that he’s not (coaching), no disrespect to the media and what you guys do. But his ability to coach players and change lives, he’s so good at it. I just think he’ll be back, whether that’s NFL or college.
Those are some pretty strong words from Kiffin, and bringing up the NFL at the end of that adds even more intrigue about a possible return for Saban.
Still, these are just rumors and at Saban's age it would be totally understandable if he wanted to stick with his high-profile TV job and his plentiful tee times. We'll just have to wait and see if one of the greatest coaches ever is really done for good, or if football ends up calling him back to work.