Lane Kiffin Takes Shot at Indiana After Notre Dame Handles Hoosiers in CFP Opener
One day, there will be no impossible-to-resolve arguments about college football, only because the Earth will have been swallowed by the Sun. Until that day, however, we will get social media posts like Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's tonight.
Like many college football fans, Kiffin (presumably) tuned in for Friday's first-round College Football Playoff game between No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 10 Indiana. Though the Hoosiers made a valiant push toward the end, the Fighting Irish dominated proceedings and won 27–17.
"Really exciting competitive game," Kiffin tweeted to the CFP. "Great job!"
Kiffin, more likely than not, is bitter about Indiana's inclusion in the 12-team field at the expense of the 9–3 Rebels.
Ole Miss was one of three 9–3 SEC teams vying for inclusion in the field, joining Alabama and South Carolina. The Hoosiers and SMU, however, were chosen over those squads (Miami, 10–2, was also nominally in the running).
The Rebels—whether they like it or not—are scheduled to play Duke in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2.