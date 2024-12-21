Fans Baffled By Late Hit Call That Extended Key Notre Dame Drive vs. Indiana
With 7:01 left in the third quarter of its first-round College Football Playoff game against No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 9 Indiana briefly had the Fighting Irish right where it wanted them.
On third-and-14 on the Hoosiers' 24-yard line, Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard was forced into an awkward rollout and stuffed for no gain—until the officials flagged Indiana defensive lineman James Carpenter for hitting Leonard out of bounds.
The call gave the Fighting Irish a free 15 yards—which they eventually turned into a 33-yard field goal—and upset Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti.
Fans at home had much to say about it as well.
Former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt insisted that Leonard was still in the field of play when Carpenter hit him.
A number of fans commented on how frequently officials ignore the letter of the law when judging late hits (though to be fair, some probably err on the side of safety).
The word "soft" was thrown around.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman was none too pleased with Carpenter.