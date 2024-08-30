LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes Wowed by Shedeur Sanders's Hot Start to 2024 Season
Colorado kicked off its 2024 college football season Thursday night with a matchup against FCS side North Dakota State. It didn't take long for the Buffaloes' stars to shine, as Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter teamed up for the team's first score of the campaign.
Sanders dropped back and threw a short pass out to Hunter, who reeled it in easily and quickly made the first defender miss. Hunter then showed off his speed, turning up field winning the footrace into the end zone for Colorado's first six points of the year.
Sanders followed up his short pass to Hunter by putting his arm strength on display. With defenders closing in and the pocket collapsing, Sanders stood tall and fired a bomb to Jimmy Horn Jr., who was wide open down field. The throw was spot on and Horn cruised into the end zone to cap off a two-play, 75-yard drive.
With the Colorado game airing nationally on ESPN, many star athletes and college football fans were tuning into the Week 1 action, and Sanders's first-quarter performance had fans including LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, Robert Griffin III and more singing his praises.