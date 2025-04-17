Lee Corso’s Best 'College GameDay' Headgear Moments After Final Show Announcement
Lee Corso's incredible run on ESPN's hit college football pregame show College GameDay will come to an end on Aug. 30, the network announced on Thursday.
The legendary Corso, who will turn 90 on Aug. 7, has been a huge part of the show for 38 years.
“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” Corso said. “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement.”
Corso's most memorable moments each week were when he'd make his biggest pick of the day by putting on the headgear of the mascot. ESPN shared his best ones shortly after the announcement was made:
His final show, which will be Week 1 of the 2025 season, will be a special one.