Lee Corso Makes a Bold National Championship Pick During His Last ESPN Broadcast

The legendary ESPN analyst offered one last prediction for 2025.

Patrick Andres

Lee Corso laughs before the 2020 National Championship between LSU and Clemson.
Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
Television icon Lee Corso was never one to shy away from speaking his mind during his multi-decade tenure on ESPN's College GameDay. As co-star Kirk Herbstreit reminded viewers Saturday, Corso (particularly in his early years on the show) would miff coaches, fans and players in equal measure.

It was only fitting, then, that Corso would go out on a limb one final time. On Saturday before No. 1 Texas's game against No. 3 Ohio State, Corso picked LSU—unranked at the end of 2024—to win the national title.

"LSU—national championship," Corso told his fellow panelists, picking the Tigers to defeat Penn State in January.

The No. 9 Tigers have a tough task ahead of them Saturday, as they pay No. 4 Clemson a visit for the first time. The two teams haven't met since the 2019 season, when LSU downed Clemson 42–25 to win a memorable national title.

Winning in 2025 may prove tougher, but coach Brian Kelly's squad has a friend in a high place.

