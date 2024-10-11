Lee Corso to Miss College GameDay Again As Rece Davis Gives Positive Health Update
Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso loves Eugene, Ore.—loves it.
"The show is on at six o'clock in the morning," Corso said of College GameDay's trips to Eugene in 2016. "That means students are up all night long. They've got great enthusiasm and The Duck is my favorite (mascot). That's my favorite place, for me personally, to see a ballgame."
It is a shame, then, that Corso will miss his second straight episode of College GameDay on Saturday. His co-star, host Rece Davis, offered an update on the former coach's health ahead of No. 3 Oregon's game against No. 2 Ohio State Saturday.
"He’s not going to be here this week. He’s doing better. He’s been a little bit under the weather for the last couple of weeks," Davis told reporters via Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire. "I talked to him earlier, and he said he was sorry he was missing his best friend, The Duck.”
Corso also missed the show's trip to Berkeley, Calif. this past Saturday for California's 39–38 loss to No. 8 Miami.
This will mark College GameDay's 12th trip to Eugene. It first visited the city in 2000, and most recently visited in Oct. 2022.