Who Did Lee Corso Pick Today? Week 12 College GameDay Headgear Choice
ESPN College Gameday heads to Athens, Ga., for an SEC showdown between No. 7 Tennessee and No. 12 Georgia, a game with big implications for the College Football Playoff. And another week of Gameday means another headgear pick from beloved analyst Lee Corso is on the way.
Corso, 89, has been an analyst on College Gameday since its first season on the air back in 1987. And over the years, the former college and professional football coach has become part of the Saturday morning routine for countless sports fans.
College Gameday first began broadcasting in an ESPN studio, but in 1993 began traveling to different schools, as they do currently. And, that's when the show, with the backdrop of rabid college football fans holding up witty signs and with plenty of big-name personalities lending their analysis, really took off.
As part of the show's grand finale, Corso, with fans of the host school roaring in his ear, makes his pick on the featured game of the week, teasing his selection for suspense, then announcing the pick by donning an oversized mascot head or football helmet, to the delight or outrage of the mob behind him. The former Louisville coach first began making picks by donning mascot or helmet headgear in 1996.
It makes for excellent andhighly entertaining television. Over the years, many sports fans have started the day on Saturday by making sure to tune into ESPN College Gameday shortly before 12 p.m. ET, traditionally when Corso makes his pick between the host school and its opponent.
So, if you're unable to tune into Corso's pick of the Tennessee-Georgia game, or you are and want a more detailed account of the selection—as well as Corso's past selections—look no further than this article.
First, let's take a deep dive into the matchup.
Week 12: The Matchup and Its Significance
Featured Game of the Week: No. 7 Tennessee at No. 12 Georgia
The No. 7-ranked Volunteers enter the matchup against Georgia as the SEC's lead dog, with an 8-1 overall record and a 5-1 record in conference play. But Tennessee has a number of challengers breathing down its neck in No. 10 Alabama, No. 11 Ole Miss, the 12th-ranked Bulldogs and the 15th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. Currently, the Volunteers would slot in as the No. 9 seed if the College Football Playoff bracket began today, though that could—and likely would—change if the Volunteers are handed their second loss on Saturday. Fortunately for Tennessee, as expected, starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who missed the second half of last Saturday's win over Mississippi State with a head injury, is set to return vs. Georgia. Iamaleava has quarterbacked one of the nation's best—and most balanced offenses, as the Volunteers rank eighth in total yards and 15th in points per game. While Iamaleava is skilled, it's likely to be the Volunteers running game, led by star junior running back Dylan Sampson, that wins the day for the program if they are to defeat Georgia. On the other side of the ball, an opportunistic defense that has generated 16 takeaways will undoubtedly look to rattle Bulldogs QB Carson Beck, who has fired seven interceptions in his last three games.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs enter the game fresh off of a tough interconference loss to Ole Miss. Sitting with two losses on their record, both to SEC opponents, the Bulldogs certainly can't afford a third. If they are to avoid a defeat, they'll need improved play from Beck, who has been erratic as of late. The lack of a consistent running game has hurt the Bulldogs offense, and the news that leading rusher Trevor Etienne will miss Saturday's game certainly won't help things on that front. Fellow halfback Branson Robinson remains sidelined by a knee injury and Cash Jones is questionable, which could leave true freshman Nate Frazier to carry much of the load vs. Tennessee. Someone, whether it be Beck, Frazier or another player, will need to step up on offense if the Bulldogs are to earn the victory. Where the Bulldogs have been able to hang their hats is with the defense, which has permitted just 306.6 total yards and 18.4 points per game. The Georgia defense, backed by a likely-raucous crowd at Sanford Stadium, could be the X-factor in this game.
That said, let's discuss Corso's past picks for this matchup.
Lee Corso's Past Picks for Tennessee, Georgia
The Bulldogs will be making their 38th appearance on College Gameday Saturday. Corso has picked Georgia 13 times, going 8-5 in those contests. Meanwhile, the Volunteers are making their 26th appearance on the show. Corso has picked them eight times, going 6-2.
In terms of memorable selections, it's hard to forget Corso's pick of the Tennessee-Alabama game in October of 2022. With celebrity guest picker and Tennessee alum Peyton Manning, who unsurprisingly picked the Volunteers, on the set, Corso openly questioned how Manning could make such a pick when his Volunteers had lost 15 straight games to the Crimson Tide. Then, Corso, who had missed the previous two weeks of the show for health reasons, set up his selection with the perfect one-liner.
"It's out of my mind that I'd follow him [Peyton Manning] and pick Tennessee," Corso said. "But I've been sick. So give me Tennessee."
The Volunteers went on to win an all-time classic, 52-49, powered by five touchdown passes from then-quarterback Henden Hooker.
Will Corso's pick on Saturday be as memorable?
The Headgear Pick: Who Did Lee Corso Choose?
The Moment of Truth
Corso found a way to make Saturday's selection memorable. The beloved College Gameday analyst summoned the equally-loved Georgia live mascot, Uga the bulldog, to the desk.
Corso proceeded to rattle off Georgia's past successes in Uga's ear before he made his selection.
"Hey Uga, you've won 28 straight games at home, you know that? Uga, you've beaten Tennessee seven straight times, you know that?"
"Uga, I think you're beautiful ..."
Corso's Chosen Team
"Give me them 'Dawgs!" Corso said.
Corso's Headgear Pick Record to This Point in the Season
Corso carries a 7-2 record into this week's pick, the 423rd of his career on College Gameday. He suffered just his second loss of the season last week when he picked LSU to defeat Alabama.