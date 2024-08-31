Lee Corso Made His Triumphant Return to 'College GameDay' at Texas A&M
College GameDay made its season debut last Saturday during a Week Zero broadcast from Dublin. One person missing from that broadcast was Lee Corso. The GameDay stallwart was notably absent from the international broadcast, but fans were thrilled to see him back on the desk as the show broadcast from College Station.
Host Rece Davis introduced the new main panel of Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban before saying he was "delighted to be back with the great Lee Corso." This drew applause from everyone on set as well as the fans in attendance.
"I am starting my 38th year here at ESPN," said Corso. "And thank God I've been well enough to come back and do it again."
Corso has missed a number of broadcasts over the last few years with health problems so just a glimpse of the legendary college football voice is enough to make fans feel like it's fall. Whenever he's out of sight, people are worried.
Corso has been a part of GameDay since it launched in 1987.