Live Updates of College Football Playoff Rankings, Bracket Revealed Nov. 5

It's a new era for college football. This season has brought plenty of change already as teams adjust to new conference alignments. The next big change coming into view is the College Football Playoff format which will grow from four teams to 12 teams.
The four-team format has been the mode of operation for the CFP since it took over the previous Bowl Championship Series. Now, it will triple in size and create an opportunity for more teams to get in on the action, providing a late-season chance for more teams to win their way to a title. The previous format gave no route to the ultimate achievement if teams landed outside the top four.
An expansion was always possible, but this one required multiple parties to agree to move past the prior agreement and expand. The Rose Bowl was the last party that needed to agree to the early change, and they did in Nov. 2022. Another expansion to 14 teams is reportedly on the table for 2026.
First College Football Playoff Rankings: Live Updates
- Oregon (9-0)
- Ohio State (7-1)
- Georgia (7-1)
- Miami (9-0)
- Texas (7-1)
- Penn State (7-1)
- Tennessee (7-1)
- Indiana (9-0)
- BYU (8-0)
- Notre Dame (7-1)
- Alabama (6-2)
- Boise State (7-1)
- SMU (8-1)
- Texas A&M (7-2)
- LSU (6-2)
- Ole Miss (7-2)
- Iowa State (7-1)
- Pittsburgh (7-1)
- Kansas State (7-2)
- Colorado (6-2)
- Washington State (7-1)
- Louisville (6-3)
- Clemson (6-2)
- Missouri (6-2)
- Army (8-0)
First College Football Playoff Projected Bracket: Live Updates
Due to part of the CFP being determined by Conference Championships, the projections are a bit wonky. For instance, BYU is ranked ninth but gets a first-round bye as the projected winner of the Big 12. As a consequence, Ohio State ranked in the top four does not get a first-round bye since Oregon is the projected-best Big Ten team.
- Boise State vs Ohio State (winner moves on to play BYU)
- Tennessee vs Indiana (winner moves on to play Oregon)
- Alabama vs Texas (winner moves on to play Miami)
- Notre Dame vs Penn State (winner moves on to play Georgia)
