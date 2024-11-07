Livvy Dunne Shared Fired-Up Message About Hosting College GameDay for Alabama-LSU
College GameDay will be in Baton Rouge for Week 11, as the LSU Tigers host the rival Alabama Crimson Tide in what figures to be a crucial and enthralling SEC showdown.
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, who won a national championship in baseball with the Tigers in 2023 and is currently a budding star for the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB, are set to feature on the popular ESPN program as this week's guest pickers.
Dunne took to social media to share her excitement about being this week's guest picker, sharing a brief message for LSU fans ahead of Saturday's appearance.
"Can’t wait!!! Let’s geaux," wrote Dunne.
Dunne, 22, helped lead the Tigers to the program's first-ever gymnastics national championship during the 2023-24 season. She's also a social media superstar, boasting over 8 million followers on Tik Tok and 5 million followers on Instagram.
Skenes, also 22, enjoyed a sensational rookie campaign for the Pirates, during which he recorded 170 strikeouts across 130 innings on the mound while boasting a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts.
LSU is ranked No. 14 in the nation heading into the rivalry clash with No. 11 Alabama. The matchup could have a significant impact on the 12-team College Football Playoff, with both sides looking to make their case for the postseason.