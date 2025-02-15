SI

Longtime Nebraska Football Play-by-Play Announcer Dies of Cancer at 61

Greg Sharpe has been the voice of Huskers football since 2007.

Brigid Kennedy

The University of Nebraska logo.
The University of Nebraska logo. / Nathanial George/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
In this story:

Longtime University of Nebraska football play-by-play announcer Greg Sharpe has died of cancer, his family and the school announced Saturday. He was 61.

Sharpe's death comes 10 months after he first announced he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April 2024.

"Today we are saddened to inform you of the passing of Greg on Friday," the Sharpe family wrote in a statement. "A wonderful husband, father, brother, friend, and of course broadcaster. While his passion and energy on the call of Husker football and baseball brought joy to so many for the past 17 seasons, it comforts us to know that his legacy will live on through these same moments that he narrated and through the relationships that he built."

"The love shown to him during this difficult time truly touched Greg and our family. We are forever grateful to Husker fans everywhere for the letters, gifts and of course prayers."

Added Nebraska's Director of Athletics Troy Dannen: “On behalf of everyone in the Nebraska Athletic Department, I would like to share our deepest condolences with the family of Greg Sharpe. ... Greg was an incredible person and was a friend to everyone. Simply put, he defined what it meant to be a Husker, and he will always be a Husker.”

Sharpe, who was recently named the 2024 Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year, had served as the football program's play-by-play announcer since 2007 and had led the baseball broadcast team since 2008. He is survived by his wife, Amy, and three daughters, Emily, Campbell and Taylor.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published |Modified
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/College Football