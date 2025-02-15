Longtime Nebraska Football Play-by-Play Announcer Dies of Cancer at 61
Longtime University of Nebraska football play-by-play announcer Greg Sharpe has died of cancer, his family and the school announced Saturday. He was 61.
Sharpe's death comes 10 months after he first announced he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April 2024.
"Today we are saddened to inform you of the passing of Greg on Friday," the Sharpe family wrote in a statement. "A wonderful husband, father, brother, friend, and of course broadcaster. While his passion and energy on the call of Husker football and baseball brought joy to so many for the past 17 seasons, it comforts us to know that his legacy will live on through these same moments that he narrated and through the relationships that he built."
"The love shown to him during this difficult time truly touched Greg and our family. We are forever grateful to Husker fans everywhere for the letters, gifts and of course prayers."
Added Nebraska's Director of Athletics Troy Dannen: “On behalf of everyone in the Nebraska Athletic Department, I would like to share our deepest condolences with the family of Greg Sharpe. ... Greg was an incredible person and was a friend to everyone. Simply put, he defined what it meant to be a Husker, and he will always be a Husker.”
Sharpe, who was recently named the 2024 Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year, had served as the football program's play-by-play announcer since 2007 and had led the baseball broadcast team since 2008. He is survived by his wife, Amy, and three daughters, Emily, Campbell and Taylor.