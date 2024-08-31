Louisville Player Gets Hit in the Groin With a Football
The Louisville Cardinals blew out Austin Peay in their season opener on Saturday. The Cardinals were up 38 at halftime and added another touchdown on their second possession of the third quarter. Both teams saw two quarterbacks throw passes during the game, with senior transfer Mason Garcia coming off the bench for the Governors in the second half.
That's when Austin Peay exacted some revenge.
Garcia rolled out to the left to avoid pressure and had to throw the ball away before he took a loss. The QB threw the ball away and it hit an unsuspecting Cardinals player right in the cup area.
That's some classic man getting hit by football action right there. And the fact that his hat fell off? That's a good football blooper. Hope the victim was able to walk it off.
Garcia spent four years at East Carolina before transferring to Austin Peay in December. He has two years of elegibility remaining. So keep your head on a swivel.