Brian Kelly Had Awkward On-Field Moment After LSU’s Ugly Loss to Texas A&M
Brian Kelly's night went from bad to worse in LSU's blowout loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, marking the Tigers coach's third loss in what fans had originally hoped would be a national title-contending season.
Kelly saw his team blow a 18-14 halftime lead with the Aggies putting up 35 unanswered points before cruising to a 49-25 blowout win. To add insult to injury, Kelly lost to former Notre Dame defensive coordinator and current Texas A&M coach Mike Elko, just one week after he also lost to another of his old Fighting Irish coordinators, Clark Lea (who is now Vanderbilt's head coach).
It was overall a night to forget for Kelly, who had a bit of an awkward snafu immediately following the loss. Kelly rather quickly walked off the field after the final whistle and was unsurprisingly booed by LSU fans as he entered the tunnel.
But then, it turned out Kelly had to come back onto the field for LSU's Alma Mater song, which meant Kelly was booed a second time around. LSU associate head coach Frank Wilson apparently made sure that the players stayed on the field for the song:
Here are SI's Bryan Fischer's words on that awkward moment:
The beeline to the safety of the locker room was made so hastily, so purposefully and without second thought, that Kelly even failed to remember he had to sing the alma mater with just two dozen of his remaining players barely mouthing the words—prompting an all-out sprint from the coach just to make it back on the field in time.
Big oops there from Kelly.
With Saturday's loss, LSU fell to 5-3 on the season and are likely out of the running for a national championship. Kelly, who was hired by the Tigers back in November 2021, briefly addressed his job security in a postgame presser: "That's out of my hands. It's impossible for the head coach that's been here for four years—and 35 years of doing this—to think anything else but this is my responsibility, and we've got to get it turned around. That's not my decision in terms of whether I'm here or not, but that's what I will do as a head coach that's been doing it over three decades."