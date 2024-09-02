LSU’s Brian Kelly Ripped for Throwing Tantrum After Loss to USC
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers kicked off their 2024 season Sunday night by losing to USC, 27-20, in the final moments of what was a close game all night long in Las Vegas.
LSU, which entered the game ranked No. 13 in the country, tied it up late in the fourth quarter but then let USC drive down the field and score the game-winning touchdown with eight seconds left.
Kelly was rightfully not happy after the loss and threw a bit of a tantrum while talking with reporters after the game.
“And we’re sitting here again, we’re sitting here again talking about the same things,” he said while punching a table. “About not finishing when you have an opponent in a position to put them away. But what we’re doing on the sideline is feeling like the game is over. And I’m so angry about it that I gotta do something about it. I’m not doing a good enough job as a coach and I got to coach them better because it's unacceptable for us not to have found a way to win this football game. It’s ridiculous.”
Here's that moment:
Fans roasted Kelly for his behavior: