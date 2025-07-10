SI

LSU Football Lands Top-Ranked 2026 Recruit Over Texas A&M, Texas, Miami

A big day for the Tigers.

Brigid Kennedy

Five-star recruit Lamar Brown was choosing between Texas, Texas A&M, Miami and LSU
Great news, Tiger fans.

Five-star high school recruit Lamar Brown, a defensive tackle, has committed to Louisiana State University, he announced on SportsCenter on Thursday afternoon. The sought-after prospect had been choosing between a final four of Texas, Texas A&M, Miami and LSU.

Brown kept viewers on their toes by opening his remarks by giving thanks to God and his support system, but soon moved on to the big announcement.

"Hard choice, but I decided to do it. With that being said, for the next three to four years, I'll be committing to Louisiana State University."

After briefly donning an oversized LSU hat, the DT unzipped his jacket to reveal a Tigers jersey, further signifying his commitment.

Watch that fun moment below:

Brown, who is from Louisiana, is the No. 1 prospect on the ESPN 300 for 2026. He is also the third five-star to commit to the Tigers for the 2026 cycle, including defensive tackle Richard Anderson and wideout Tristen Keys.

