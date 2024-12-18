LSU, Six Other Louisiana Schools Using Juul Settlement Money on Anti-Vaping NIL Deals
Few states take college athletics more seriously than Louisiana—and the Pelican State is reportedly proving that with a crusade designed to reduce teen vaping.
Per a Wednesday morning report from Piper Hutchinson of the Louisiana Illuminator citing public records, Louisiana's government is using money from a settlement with Juul to do a series of anti-vaping NIL deals with college athletes in the state.
"According to public records, the state so far has agreed to spend $281,000 on NIL deals with athletes, with $225,000 going to LSU athletes over three years," Hutchinson wrote.
In addition to the Tigers, Louisiana is said to be engaging athletes at Grambling, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, McNeese State, Northwestern State, and Southeastern Louisiana.
The $10 million settlement "can be used for research, education, and vaping cessation programs, among other things," per Hutchinson.
Given the sheer visibility of college sports and college athletes in Louisiana, the state government will have a powerful ally.