Machine Gun Kelly Performs Updated Version of 'Country Roads' on 'Big Noon Kickoff'
The college football pregame wars are at the forefront again today as FOX and ESPN returned to college campuses to preview the weekend's action in Week 1. While ESPN had Lee Corso in College Station, FS1's Big Noon Kickoff brought out Machine Gun Kelly in Morgantown, West Virginia.
MGK performed a cover of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads", a song that the Mountaineers have been using at home games since the early 70's. The version that was played on Big Noon Kickoff featured electric guitars and his opening verse from "Lonely Road," a song he recently released with Jelly Roll.
A look at the replies and quote tweets of that video seems to indicate that the majority of people seemed to like Kelly's redendition. There were some detractors, but we're not here to take sides. If kids today don't mind a little rap rock mixed in with traditional country tunes, then so be it.