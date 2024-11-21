Mack Brown Has No Plans to Retire As North Carolina Coach After 2024 Season
Mack Brown will be returning to North Carolina's sideline in 2025.
CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz reported Wednesday that Brown is telling people around the university that he plans to coach the Tar Heels beyond this season. The 73-year-old Brown also shared a similar message Wednesday during an appearance on Sirius XM radio.
"There's going to be a day I wake up and say, somebody else needs to do be doing this, and I haven't gotten to that yet," Brown said.
Brown is in the middle of his 35th season as a head college football coach and sixth since rejoining the Tar Heels' program in 2018. Over those 35 years, Brown has collected a 282–148–1 record at Tulane, Texas, and two different stints at North Carolina. He won a national championship in 2005 with the Longhorns and has led North Carolina to 12 winning seasons in his 15 years with the program.
"I love the organization of football; I love fixing things that are broken," Brown said. "I love planning for a game, the strategy that goes into it. Most of the time, I'll get mad at the transfer portal; I'll get mad at the NIL. ... And then I'll go down and eat lunch with the players, and I'll say, 'You know what? This is why I'm here.'"
Brown and the Tar Heels enter their Week 13 matchup against Boston College on Saturday with a 6–4 overall record and a 3–3 mark in the ACC.